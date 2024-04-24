Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.30

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 92665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

