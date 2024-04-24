GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,771. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $31,819,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,125,741 shares in the company, valued at $112,663,027,218.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,995,889 shares of company stock worth $972,451,611 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

