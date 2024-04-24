Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.60

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $101.81, with a volume of 32614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,357 shares of company stock worth $22,857,372. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.