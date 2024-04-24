Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 3,617,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,513. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

