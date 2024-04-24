Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $513,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,743,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,531,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $538.01. 620,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,269. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.09.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.