HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $2,312,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $651.74. 399,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,656. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $399.48 and a one year high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

