Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.27. 284,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,834. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

