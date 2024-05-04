DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,313 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

DKS stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,831. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $225.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

