Oxen One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,197.18 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $9,197.18 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,965.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.58 or 0.00719146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00125293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00071345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00203191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00099556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,950,616 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

