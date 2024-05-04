BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. BrightView updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.66. 1,445,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.22. BrightView has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

