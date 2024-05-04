One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

