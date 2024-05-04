Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. 933,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

