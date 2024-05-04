Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,723. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.