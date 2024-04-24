Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

HBANP opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

