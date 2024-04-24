Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %
HBANP opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
