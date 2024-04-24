Ilika (LON:IKA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 100 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ilika Stock Performance
LON IKA traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.75 ($0.37). The stock had a trading volume of 86,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.50. Ilika has a 1-year low of GBX 24.99 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.74). The company has a market cap of £47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -743.75 and a beta of 1.99.
Ilika Company Profile
