Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 116,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 575,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 93,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,354. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

