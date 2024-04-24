TriMas Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

