Incyte Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

