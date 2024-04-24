Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.36

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 118842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,117,067 shares of company stock worth $258,544,060. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 371,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after acquiring an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

