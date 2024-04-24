iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.35

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.35 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 288426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $881.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.