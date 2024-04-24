Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Clorox by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.63.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 231.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.