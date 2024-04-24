Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMV stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.