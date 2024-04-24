Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

BSMV stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

