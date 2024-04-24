Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,099. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

