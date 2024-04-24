iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,943. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

