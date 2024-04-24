Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

