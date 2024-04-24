JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.79 and last traded at $50.83. 1,140,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,698,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

