JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.79 and last traded at $50.83. 1,140,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,698,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
