Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,271 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 147.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after buying an additional 804,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.