Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 85,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in Alphabet by 964.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 437,345 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $159.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

