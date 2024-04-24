NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.44 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $8.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7,826.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,727.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,955.26. NVR has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

