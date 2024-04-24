Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

DG opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

