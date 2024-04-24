Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 798.34 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

