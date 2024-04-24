Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 461 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of FormFactor worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.