Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 206 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

MKTX traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $202.62. 113,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.34 and a fifty-two week high of $324.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

