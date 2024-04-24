Mark Pain Buys 4,000 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pain purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($21,936.76).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBG stock opened at GBX 464.20 ($5.73) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 278 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 609.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £698.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.63) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.72) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.21) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.14).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.