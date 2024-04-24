Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 236.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.