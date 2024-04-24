N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.60

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.02 ($0.17), with a volume of 490600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of £67.88 million, a PE ratio of -112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

