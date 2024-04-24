National Bank Financial Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.27.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX opened at C$22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.07.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

