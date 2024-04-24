William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

NYSE:RCL opened at $136.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

