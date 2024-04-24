Olin (OLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 0.5 %

OLN opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Olin

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLN

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.