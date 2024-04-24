Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE:AYA opened at C$13.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.01. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.81.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.