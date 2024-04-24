New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.35 on Monday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.86.

About New Gold



New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

