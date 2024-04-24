Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.58. 1,118,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.18. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

