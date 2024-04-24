Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 64 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,602. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.56 and a 200-day moving average of $243.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

