Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $210,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 280,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

ISRG traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $375.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

