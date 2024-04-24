Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,768. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

