Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $48,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycor HCM Price Performance
NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.
Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM
In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.