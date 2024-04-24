PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.