Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

PNR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,274. Pentair has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

