PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 1%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $175.87. 1,408,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,676,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

