ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 10.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS NOBL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. 432,303 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

